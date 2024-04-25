Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $161.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

