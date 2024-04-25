Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $35,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $369.29 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.52 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.39 and its 200 day moving average is $390.67.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527,896 shares in the company, valued at $213,375,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

