Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.06.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.6 %

TXN opened at $174.81 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.99. The firm has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

