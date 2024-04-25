MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $562.87.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $464.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

