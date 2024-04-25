Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $949.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.9 %

SMCI opened at $754.72 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $952.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,520,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.