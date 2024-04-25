Stephens Increases Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $120.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.71.

Get Ryder System alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of R opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $86,647,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $25,233,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after buying an additional 170,650 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.