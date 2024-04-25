Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,975 shares of company stock worth $1,341,095 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

