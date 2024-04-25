RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.27.

RTX opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 75,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 169,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

