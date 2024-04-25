RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.27.

NYSE RTX opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

