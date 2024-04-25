O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,092.70 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,097.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,014.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

