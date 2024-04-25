OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,343 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $2,105,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

