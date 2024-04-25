OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 459 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $120.19 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $136.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

