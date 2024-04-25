Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $201,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,527,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,996,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 967,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after buying an additional 57,121 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SWK opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

