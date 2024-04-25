NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,475.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

NVR stock opened at $7,798.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7,733.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,961.16. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

