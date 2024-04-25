Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $250.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

