East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08, RTT News reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %
East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $79.54.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp
In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
