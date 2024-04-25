Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $90,690.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00.

Shares of AMZN opened at $176.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.12.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

