Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.2 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,389.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,717,496.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,036,341 shares of company stock valued at $101,013,542. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

