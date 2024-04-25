Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at B. Riley

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fiserv by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

