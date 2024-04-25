OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,095 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HAL opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.