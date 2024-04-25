Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE FI opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.