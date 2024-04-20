Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 548 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

