Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 1.7 %

AIG opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

