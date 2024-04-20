Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.5 %

HPE stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

