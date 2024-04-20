Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,163.27.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,187.08 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $741.74 and a 1 year high of $1,248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,192.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,046.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

