Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 129,866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the average daily volume of 65,212 call options.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Institutional Trading of Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Nomura cut Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.