Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 16,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 71,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter worth $186,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter worth $151,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter worth $83,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.