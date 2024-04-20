Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Shares of 108,184 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

