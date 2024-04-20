Cambridge Trust Co. Has $48.69 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 486,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $474.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

