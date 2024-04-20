Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.