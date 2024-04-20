Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hologic were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.