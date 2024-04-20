Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,977 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

