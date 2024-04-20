Joeben Bevirt Sells 5,448 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $29,793.74.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $95,727,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

