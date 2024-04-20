Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $46,382.94 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Evan Roberts sold 7,178 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $162,366.36.

On Thursday, March 21st, Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 471,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

