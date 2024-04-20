George Salamis Purchases 10,800 Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Stock

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) Director George Salamis purchased 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,420.00.

George Salamis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, George Salamis purchased 4,300 shares of Integra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,590.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, George Salamis purchased 2,000 shares of Integra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,400.00.

Integra Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Integra Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$106.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

