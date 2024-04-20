Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 52,353 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Five Below worth $43,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Five Below Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $150.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.83.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

