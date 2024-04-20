Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 970,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $42,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

