Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 421,865 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 449.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $52,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

