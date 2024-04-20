Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 744,797 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744,797 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Trip.com Group worth $51,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

