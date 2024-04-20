eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

