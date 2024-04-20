Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $102.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.