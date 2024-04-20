Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,107 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

