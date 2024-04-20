Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $279.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $473.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.85 and a 200 day moving average of $320.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.