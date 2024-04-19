Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 5,029.17%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,630.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

