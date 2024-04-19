Roth Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

