The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

