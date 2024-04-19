Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DECK opened at $813.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $886.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $732.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.