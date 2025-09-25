CX Institutional Buys 182 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Baidu were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zephirin Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nomura boosted their price target on Baidu from $91.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.