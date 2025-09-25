CX Institutional Buys 182 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Baidu were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
