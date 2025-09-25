Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 26,416 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

