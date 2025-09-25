Harrow’s (HROW) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Harrow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HROW

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -191.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. Harrow had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Harrow by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.